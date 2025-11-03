Left Menu

Sanjay Garg Takes Helm as BIS Director General

Sanjay Garg, an IAS officer from the Kerala cadre, becomes the Director General of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on November 1. Previously, he was Additional Secretary at DARE and Secretary at ICAR, where he led digital initiatives and expanded the Kisan Sarathi portal.

Sanjay Garg, an Indian Administrative Service officer from the Kerala cadre, has officially taken over as the Director General of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) starting November 1.

Before this appointment, Garg served as Additional Secretary for the Department of Agriculture, Research and Education (DARE), as well as Secretary of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). In these roles, he was instrumental in driving digital transformation, enhancing research management and administration through advanced IT applications.

Notably, Garg played a crucial role in the growth of the Kisan Sarathi portal, which provides direct connectivity between farmers and agricultural scientists, thus fostering greater access to scientific knowledge among the farming community. BIS serves as the National Standards Body of India, ensuring standards for products and services nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

