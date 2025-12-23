IAS Officer Niranjan Das Arrested in Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken into custody IAS officer Niranjan Das over his alleged involvement in the Chhattisgarh liquor scam, a high-profile case with massive financial ramifications. According to officials, Das received illicit proceeds totaling approximately Rs 18 crore, making him a key figure in the operation.

Arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, by the ED's Raipur Zonal Office, Das is accused of neglecting his official duties and facilitating the scam. This was corroborated by digital records and various documents seized during the investigation.

Further scrutiny indicates the scam has generated over Rs 2,500 crore, severely affecting the state exchequer. The case also implicates several other individuals, including former Chhattisgarh excise officials, with accusations extending to misappropriated funds being invested in real estate ventures via firms connected to liquor businessman Trilok Singh Dhillon.