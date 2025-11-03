Left Menu

Teen Abduction Shocks Maharashtra's Beed District

A 16-year-old sugarcane cutter allegedly abducted a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Beed district and informed her father about the kidnapping. Despite pleas, the accused refused to release the girl. Police have registered a kidnapping case and are actively searching for both the victim and the accused.

Teen Abduction Shocks Maharashtra's Beed District
In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Beed district, a 16-year-old sugarcane cutter is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl. The alleged abduction took place on November 1, and the girl's father received a call from the accused the following day, denying the father's pleas for her release.

The victim's father, a driver transporting sugarcane to a factory, filed a missing person report after his daughter disappeared. The local Kaij police station is currently leading efforts to locate the missing girl and apprehend the suspect.

A case of kidnapping has been officially registered, and authorities are intensifying their search for both the victim and the accused teenager, as the community remains on edge.

