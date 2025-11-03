Left Menu

EU Poised for Trade Retaliation: Spanish Olives at Center Stage

The EU may impose retaliatory measures against the U.S. for steep tariffs on Spanish black olives, following a WTO decision. Spain's olive exports to the U.S. have drastically dropped, while imports from other countries rose. The European Commission is analyzing the WTO ruling.

Updated: 03-11-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:18 IST
EU Poised for Trade Retaliation: Spanish Olives at Center Stage

Spanish black olive exporters urge the European Union to retaliate against significant U.S. tariffs, drawing on WTO-authorized powers.

A recent WTO decision permits the EU to enact countermeasures worth up to $13.64 million annually in an ongoing dispute over ripe olives, with potential for further retaliation if necessary.

Despite the WTO's backing of Spain, tensions remain as the U.S. maintains sanctions intended to protect domestic growers, causing a significant decline in Spain's market share of U.S. black olives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

