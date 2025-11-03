Left Menu

Diamond Fugitive Mehul Choksi Challenges Extradition in Belgian Supreme Court

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has appealed to the Belgian Supreme Court challenging his extradition to India. The appeal follows an Antwerp Court ruling that deemed extradition 'enforceable.' The procedure suspends extradition execution, involving legal issues judgment by the Court of Cassation, Belgium's Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:24 IST
Diamond Fugitive Mehul Choksi Challenges Extradition in Belgian Supreme Court
  • Country:
  • India

Mehul Choksi, the fugitive diamantaire, has taken his extradition challenge to the Supreme Court of Belgium after an Antwerp court deemed India's request for his extradition 'enforceable' on October 17, according to official sources.

The public prosecutor at Antwerp's Court of Appeal confirmed to PTI that Choksi filed an appeal with the Court of Cassation on October 30. This appeal focuses solely on legal merits, putting a temporary halt on extradition procedures.

Choksi, notorious for his involvement in a Rs 13,000-crore scam, fled to Antigua and Barbuda in January 2018. In Belgium now, he contests extradition, as India assures his fair trial and safe conditions upon return to face charges, including siphoning Rs 6,400 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025