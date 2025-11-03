Diamond Fugitive Mehul Choksi Challenges Extradition in Belgian Supreme Court

Mehul Choksi, the fugitive diamantaire, has taken his extradition challenge to the Supreme Court of Belgium after an Antwerp court deemed India's request for his extradition 'enforceable' on October 17, according to official sources.

The public prosecutor at Antwerp's Court of Appeal confirmed to PTI that Choksi filed an appeal with the Court of Cassation on October 30. This appeal focuses solely on legal merits, putting a temporary halt on extradition procedures.

Choksi, notorious for his involvement in a Rs 13,000-crore scam, fled to Antigua and Barbuda in January 2018. In Belgium now, he contests extradition, as India assures his fair trial and safe conditions upon return to face charges, including siphoning Rs 6,400 crore.

