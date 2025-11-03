Supreme Court Faces Major Test on Trump's Tariffs and Presidential Power

The Supreme Court's pending case regarding former President Donald Trump's broad tariffs has attracted attention, with many questioning if the conservative majority will scrutinize Trump's actions with the same rigor applied to Democratic President Joe Biden. A focal point is the "major questions doctrine," previously used to challenge major policy initiatives.

Groups challenging Trump's tariffs cite precedents in Biden-era decisions to argue that the tariffs should not stand. Trump relied on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, last used in 1977, asserting it allowed restrictions amid alleged crises including trade deficits and fentanyl-related deaths. Opponents question the applicability and scope of emergency powers.

The administration defends the tariffs as essential, arguing Congress intended presidential flexibility in international crises. Previous Supreme Court rulings, including Justice Brett Kavanaugh's opinions, suggested a broad view of presidential power in foreign and national security affairs, countering the challengers' narrow interpretation.