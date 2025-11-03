Left Menu

Supreme Court Faces Major Test on Trump's Tariffs and Presidential Power

The Supreme Court is examining former President Trump's tariffs, questioning whether the conservative majority will apply the same scrutiny used in challenging Democratic initiatives. Central to this case is the major questions doctrine, scrutinizing Trump's use of emergency powers to justify tariffs—unprecedented since the act’s inception in 1977.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:32 IST
Supreme Court Faces Major Test on Trump's Tariffs and Presidential Power
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Supreme Court's pending case regarding former President Donald Trump's broad tariffs has attracted attention, with many questioning if the conservative majority will scrutinize Trump's actions with the same rigor applied to Democratic President Joe Biden. A focal point is the "major questions doctrine," previously used to challenge major policy initiatives.

Groups challenging Trump's tariffs cite precedents in Biden-era decisions to argue that the tariffs should not stand. Trump relied on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, last used in 1977, asserting it allowed restrictions amid alleged crises including trade deficits and fentanyl-related deaths. Opponents question the applicability and scope of emergency powers.

The administration defends the tariffs as essential, arguing Congress intended presidential flexibility in international crises. Previous Supreme Court rulings, including Justice Brett Kavanaugh's opinions, suggested a broad view of presidential power in foreign and national security affairs, countering the challengers' narrow interpretation.

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025