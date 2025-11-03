Left Menu

ICC Probes Renewed Atrocities Amid Darfur Crisis

The International Criminal Court is gathering evidence on alleged mass killings and rapes in al-Fashir by Rapid Support Forces in Sudan's Darfur region. Over 70,000 have fled, with reports resembling previous genocide episodes. The ICC aims to prosecute crimes against humanity as history threatens to repeat itself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:04 IST
ICC Probes Renewed Atrocities Amid Darfur Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced Monday that it is amassing evidence of alleged mass killings and rapes committed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after they captured al-Fashir, the final military stronghold in Sudan's Darfur region.

The ICC has been monitoring alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Darfur since a U.N. Security Council referral in 2005. This endeavor is crucial as the current civil conflict, intensified in 2023, mirrors horrific past episodes.

With over 70,000 fleeing from al-Fashir and nearly 200,000 unaccounted for within the city, the crisis echoes previous humanitarian atrocities. ICC's recent conviction of a former Janjaweed militia leader underscores its accountability mission while facing renewed violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025