ICC Probes Renewed Atrocities Amid Darfur Crisis

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced Monday that it is amassing evidence of alleged mass killings and rapes committed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after they captured al-Fashir, the final military stronghold in Sudan's Darfur region.

The ICC has been monitoring alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Darfur since a U.N. Security Council referral in 2005. This endeavor is crucial as the current civil conflict, intensified in 2023, mirrors horrific past episodes.

With over 70,000 fleeing from al-Fashir and nearly 200,000 unaccounted for within the city, the crisis echoes previous humanitarian atrocities. ICC's recent conviction of a former Janjaweed militia leader underscores its accountability mission while facing renewed violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)