Tribunal Grants Rs 4.4 Lakh Compensation in Delhi Auto Rickshaw Accident

A Delhi Motor Accident Claim Tribunal has granted compensation exceeding Rs 4 lakh to the family of Mahipal, a victim of a grievous road accident. The tribunal recognized the family's claim after Mahipal sustained severe injuries in a 2019 auto rickshaw accident, causing 40 percent permanent disability.

Presiding officer Charu Gupta, who reviewed the case, noted that Mahipal died of natural causes while the matter was ongoing. The family alleged that the accident resulted from rash driving and a lack of a valid driver's license on the part of the auto rickshaw driver.

In a decision dated October 28, the tribunal concluded that the incident was due to the reckless actions of the driver. Consequently, the court directed Go Digit General Insurance Limited to compensate the victim's family with Rs 4.4 lakh.

