VP Radhakrishnan Urges Character-Building and Drug-Free Youth at Fatima Mata College’s Diamond Jubilee

The Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, graced the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Fatima Mata National College, Kollam, as the Chief Guest, marking 75 years of the institution’s outstanding service to education and national development since its establishment in 1951 by Reverend Dr. Jerome M. Fernandez. The milestone celebration was attended by several distinguished dignitaries, alumni, and members of the academic community.

Honouring 75 Years of Educational Excellence

The event witnessed the presence of Kerala Governor Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Suresh Gopi (an alumnus of the college), Kerala Finance Minister Shri K. N. Balagopal, and Roman Catholic Bishop of Kollam Rev. Dr. Paul Antony Mullassery. Faculty members, students, parents, and alumni joined in commemorating the institution’s seven-and-a-half decades of service to learning and social progress.

In his keynote address, Shri Radhakrishnan lauded the college’s long-standing contribution to education, social awareness, and community building, describing it as a “temple of wisdom and a lighthouse of values.” He congratulated the college for preserving its founding spirit of faith, dedication, and service even as it embraced modern educational challenges.

Education and Character: The Pillars of a Strong Nation

The Vice-President underscored that education must be inseparable from character-building, calling it the true foundation of a meaningful and fulfilling life. “Man-making is the most important foundation for creating a great, strong, and compassionate society,” he remarked. He emphasized that institutions must not only impart knowledge but also instill virtues such as discipline, honesty, empathy, and service to others.

Commending the college’s motto, Per Matrem Pro Patria (“Through the Mother for the Fatherland”), he said it symbolizes the union of devotion and patriotism — values that must continue to guide India’s youth. Shri Radhakrishnan praised the founders for establishing an educational institution at a time when courage, faith, and community spirit mattered more than material resources.

A Call for a Nationwide “No To Drugs” Movement

Expressing deep concern over the growing drug menace among youth, the Vice-President made an impassioned appeal for a “No To Drugs” people’s movement. He described substance abuse as one of the most severe threats facing young generations worldwide, destroying lives and societies.

Shri Radhakrishnan shared his personal commitment to creating drug-free communities across India, urging parents, educators, and students to unite against this social evil. “A drug-free lifestyle is essential not only for physical health but also for moral strength and social harmony,” he said, calling upon students to take the lead in building awareness and rejecting addiction in all forms.

Education as the Greatest Wealth

Drawing inspiration from the Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar, the Vice-President said that education is the greatest wealth a person can possess. He emphasized the importance of nurturing scientists, innovators, thinkers, and administrators who can lead India into an era of self-reliance and global leadership. He advised students to practice discipline, maintain structured routines, and dedicate themselves to lifelong learning.

“The future of a Viksit Bharat depends on how well we educate and empower our young citizens,” he stated, encouraging the next generation to pursue excellence with integrity.

Responsible Use of Social Media

Cautioning students about the misuse of social media, Shri Radhakrishnan highlighted that while digital platforms have immense power to connect and inform, careless usage can mislead, divide, and distract. He urged the youth to harness technology for positive causes — promoting truth, compassion, and unity. “Social media should be a tool for nation-building, not division,” he asserted.

Kerala’s Educational Legacy and Future Vision

Praising Kerala’s stellar achievements in education and literacy, the Vice-President said the state’s success is rooted in the visionary efforts of educators like the founders of Fatima Mata National College. He expressed confidence that by its centenary year, the institution would be thriving in a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) and conveyed his hope to return for its 100th-year celebrations as a visitor.

In his concluding remarks, Shri Radhakrishnan congratulated the management, faculty, and students of Fatima Mata National College for their sustained commitment to educational and moral advancement. “This institution stands as a model for others — a blend of intellectual pursuit and ethical grounding that defines the true spirit of Indian education,” he said.