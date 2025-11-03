Dr Jitendra Singh Launches Nationwide DLC Campaign 4.0, Empowers Pensioners Digitally

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, inaugurated the Mega Pensioners’ Camp organized by the State Bank of India (SBI) on 3rd November 2025 at the NDMC Convention Hall, New Delhi. The event marked the launch of the Nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 4.0, under the aegis of the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), aimed at promoting digital empowerment and convenience for India’s pensioners.

Empowering Pensioners through Digital Innovation

Addressing a large gathering of pensioners, Dr. Singh commended the Government’s initiatives to enhance the Ease of Living for senior citizens through technology-driven reforms. He highlighted that the Digital Life Certificate system has transformed the process of pension verification, eliminating the need for pensioners to visit banks or disbursing authorities physically.

Dr. Singh also performed Face Authentication-based Life Certificate generation for several pensioners during the camp, demonstrating how the process could be completed in minutes using a smartphone. He called the face authentication technology a “game changer” that allows pensioners to generate their life certificates “Anytime, Anywhere,” without dependency on intermediaries or physical documentation.

Nationwide DLC Campaign 4.0: A Collaborative Effort

The month-long campaign, running from 1st to 30th November 2025, is a nationwide initiative spearheaded by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW). It is being conducted in collaboration with several key stakeholders including Pension Disbursing Banks, India Post Payments Bank, Pensioners’ Welfare Associations, Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Railways, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The campaign aims to reach pensioners even in the remotest corners of the country, ensuring that no beneficiary is left behind in the transition to digital pension services. Camps and awareness drives are being held at district and state levels to facilitate and educate pensioners about the multiple digital options available for Life Certificate submission.

Pensioners Welcome the Digital Transformation

During his interaction with attendees, Dr. Jitendra Singh listened to the experiences of pensioners who shared their appreciation for the Government’s efforts to simplify pension-related services. Many senior citizens expressed their gratitude for the Face Authentication system, particularly beneficial for aged or ailing pensioners who may face mobility challenges.

The digital initiative, they noted, has brought immense relief and convenience, enabling them to complete necessary formalities from the comfort of their homes. Dr. Singh emphasized that this transformation aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of a Digital India, where citizen-centric services are delivered seamlessly through technology.

Honouring Senior Pensioners and Their Contributions

The event also saw the presence of Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary (Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare), who interacted extensively with pensioners and emphasized the Department’s ongoing commitment to improving service delivery mechanisms. Shri Srinivas also felicitated several senior pensioners who have made noteworthy contributions to society post-retirement, acknowledging their continued role in community development and nation-building.

A Step Toward Inclusive Digital Governance

The Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 4.0 stands as a testament to the Government’s continuous efforts to integrate technology with welfare administration. Through innovations like Face Authentication, Jeevan Pramaan App, and digital outreach by partnering institutions, the initiative is bridging the gap between governance and grassroots beneficiaries.

The success of the campaign reflects a broader vision—where digital inclusion, ease of access, and citizen empowerment are central to administrative reforms. By bringing pension services to the fingertips of India’s elderly citizens, the Government has reinforced its commitment to making India’s governance model more efficient, transparent, and humane.