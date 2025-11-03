High-Profile Petition Calls for CBI Probe into Rohit Arya 'Fake Encounter'

A legal petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged 'fake encounter' of Rohit Arya, who was involved in a high-stakes hostage situation at a Mumbai recording studio.

The petitioner, Shobha Buddhivant, through advocate Nitin Satpute, accuses the police of unjustly killing Arya under political influence, claiming it was a pretext of self-defense. The plea wants the probe transferred from the Mumbai Police to the CBI.

The police's account of the incident is being scrutinized, as they allege Arya fired an air gun at them first. Buddhivant argues that the police should have aimed to incapacitate rather than kill.

(With inputs from agencies.)