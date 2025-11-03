Meghalaya Penalized by NGT for Non-compliance on Forest Encroachment Case

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has levied a fine of Rs 10,000 on the state government of Meghalaya for not responding to its inquiry concerning the unauthorized encroachments on forest land.

The tribunal, under the leadership of Justice Prakash Shrivastava, had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of a PTI report highlighting significant encroachment on a total of 7,506 square kilometers of forest area across India. This includes areas amounting to five times the size of Delhi, according to government records.

Despite receiving due notice, Meghalaya's authorities failed to provide a timely response. As a consequence, the tribunal mandated the fine be paid within a week and extended a three-week deadline for the state to submit its reply before the next proceeding on February 2, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)