Left Menu

Tragedy on the Road: A Family's Heartbreaking Loss

A devastating road accident claimed the lives of three sisters from Tandur, who were on their way to Hyderabad. After attending a family wedding, the young women died when their bus collided with a gravel-loaded tipper. The incident has left the Goud family and their community in mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:49 IST
Tragedy on the Road: A Family's Heartbreaking Loss
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the lives of three sisters from Tandur, who were on their way to Hyderabad from a family wedding. The bus in which Tanusha, Saipriya, and Nandini were traveling collided with a gravel-laden tipper near Chevella, resulting in their instant death.

The sisters were young students with bright futures. Saipriya was pursuing her third year of BSc, Nandini was a first-year BCom student, and Tanusha had completed her graduation and was working part-time. Their father, Yellaiah Goud, a driver, had expressed concerns about their travel to the wedding.

Family and friends expressed their grief at the government hospital in Chevella where the bodies were taken. Loka Pavani, Principal of Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women's University, confirmed that three students, including another BSc student, Muskan, died in the incident, deeply affecting the university community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025