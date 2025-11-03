Tragedy on the Road: A Family's Heartbreaking Loss

A tragic accident claimed the lives of three sisters from Tandur, who were on their way to Hyderabad from a family wedding. The bus in which Tanusha, Saipriya, and Nandini were traveling collided with a gravel-laden tipper near Chevella, resulting in their instant death.

The sisters were young students with bright futures. Saipriya was pursuing her third year of BSc, Nandini was a first-year BCom student, and Tanusha had completed her graduation and was working part-time. Their father, Yellaiah Goud, a driver, had expressed concerns about their travel to the wedding.

Family and friends expressed their grief at the government hospital in Chevella where the bodies were taken. Loka Pavani, Principal of Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women's University, confirmed that three students, including another BSc student, Muskan, died in the incident, deeply affecting the university community.

(With inputs from agencies.)