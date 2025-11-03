Supreme Showdown: Tribunals Act Faces Legal Test
The Supreme Court is reviewing a Centre's request to refer the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021, challenges to a larger bench. The government aims for stability in the Act, despite it echoing previously struck-down provisions. The Court emphasizes judicial independence and separation of powers.
The Supreme Court took a firm stance on the Centre's application to refer the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021, challenges to a larger bench as the final hearing concluded unexpectedly.
The 2021 Act, which abolishes certain appellate tribunals, has been contested for potentially compromising judicial independence, reminiscent of previously rejected provisions.
Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Viond Chandran expressed dissatisfaction with the government's timing, highlighting the need to respect judicial procedures. Despite the attorney general's plea for understanding, the Court remained focused on maintaining the rule of law.
