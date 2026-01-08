Left Menu

Call for Application for 2026 Tsinghua Amgen Scholars Program

The Amgen Scholars Program ASP is an international program funded by the Amgen Foundation with the direction of Harvard University, aiming to increase research opportunities for students committed to pursuing careers in the field of biomedical science. Tsinghua University will continue to provide an excellent program upon the success of previous programs with the Amgen Foundation.For more information, please click httptsinghuaamgenscholars.comamgenscholars.html

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 13:53 IST
Call for Application for 2026 Tsinghua Amgen Scholars Program
  • Country:
  • China

The Amgen Scholars Program (ASP) is an international program funded by the Amgen Foundation with the direction of Harvard University, aiming to increase research opportunities for students committed to pursuing careers in the field of biomedical science. Through the 8-or 10-weeks summer program, outstanding undergraduates from across the globe can undertake research projects under the instruction of world-class faculty, get involved in cutting-edge seminars and networking events, and take part in a symposium as representatives in their respective regions. From 2025-2027 there are (will be) 25 premier educational and research institutions across the U.S., Europe, Asia, Australia and Canada which can host the Amgen summer program. In Asia, there are 5 institutions, which are Tsinghua University, National University of Singapore, University of Tokyo，Kyoto University and International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad. Tsinghua's main correspondent collaborator for the ASP is the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences (SPS), which has played an important role in the university's life sciences development and frontier biomedical research. 12 excellent candidates studying in Asia will be selected for the coming program in 2026, whose part of meal allowance, student apartment or on-campus hotel are covered, and stipends and transport support will be offered. Each scholar will be assigned to a faculty member as his/her mentor during the research program. In addition, the scholar will have the opportunity to participate in lab and take part in a series of academic activities with postdocs, technicians or graduate students. These valuable experiences will stimulate scholars' research interests and enhance their research ability, thus providing a stable foundation for their further study. Furthermore, we will organize other extra-curricular activities, such as networking events and culture exploration, to enable scholars to make acquaintance with new friends and learn more about Chinese culture. Our program turned out to be a meaningful and salutary one, as all scholars who participated in our program from 2019 to 2025 claimed that they benefited from it profoundly and created unforgettable memories together.

In recent years, Tsinghua University actively sought to cultivate diversified talents and facilitate international collaborations and has made significant progress in innovation-driven talent development. Tsinghua University will continue to provide an excellent program upon the success of previous programs with the Amgen Foundation.

For more information, please click: http://tsinghuaamgenscholars.com/amgenscholars.html#

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha courts receive threat email, judicial activities disrupted for hours

Odisha courts receive threat email, judicial activities disrupted for hours

 India
2
UP: Cleric's son faces rash driving case after accident, second FIR in two days

UP: Cleric's son faces rash driving case after accident, second FIR in two d...

 India
3
Turkman Gate violence: Six more held, total arrests now stands at 11

Turkman Gate violence: Six more held, total arrests now stands at 11

 India
4
Mamata storms I-PAC chief’s Kolkata home amid ED search, alleges bid to seize TMC’s internal data

Mamata storms I-PAC chief’s Kolkata home amid ED search, alleges bid to seiz...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026