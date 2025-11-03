Supreme Court Mandates Massive Urban Afforestation for Delhi Pollution Control
The Supreme Court approved the Delhi Development Authority's plan to allocate land for afforestation to tackle pollution. The court directed the DDA to fund tree planting and ensure no misuse of land. Furthermore, measures were enacted following violations by DDA officials, underscoring the importance of ecological preservation.
The Supreme Court has given the green light to the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) plan to allocate 18 land parcels for afforestation, aiming to mitigate Delhi's severe winter pollution problems. This move is seen as a crucial step towards enhancing the city's environmental health.
Presiding over the case, a bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and Joymalya Bagchi directed the DDA to allocate Rs 46 crore to the forest department for the planting of more than 1.67 lakh trees. A strict mandate was issued to prevent any changes in land use, emphasizing the sole focus on forestry purposes.
The court's decision follows the DDA's violation of a court order protecting the Ridge area, leading to a plan for afforestation over 185 acres. An expert panel will oversee the plantation efforts, with timelines extended to March 31, 2026, as the court highlighted the urgency of addressing the ecological damage caused by past actions.
