John Steenhuisen Praises Record Grain Harvest, Pledges Support Amid Farmer Struggles

Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, has commended South Africa’s grain producers for delivering a record-breaking harvest during one of the most challenging economic periods in recent years. Speaking at the Grain SA Grain Producer of the Year Awards held at the Birchwood Hotel in Gauteng, Steenhuisen hailed the 2025 season as an “incredible achievement” — with the nation’s total grain and oilseed output surpassing 23 million tonnes, marking a 30% increase compared to last year.

Record Harvest Strengthens Food Security

According to Steenhuisen, the record harvest not only reinforces South Africa’s food security but also positions the country as a key regional grain supplier across the Southern African region. “With our maize harvest alone, at a staggering 16.33 million tonnes, we are well over our national need of 12 million tonnes. This success secures our food supply and positions us strongly as a key regional supplier. Well done! You are truly an asset to our nation,” he said.

He further commended farmers for their resilience, innovation, and contribution to the national economy, noting that the sector continues to play a vital role in employment creation, foreign exchange generation, and trade stability. “You are the vanguard of South African agriculture, and your resilience in the face of immense challenges is deeply appreciated,” the Minister remarked.

Economic Strain Despite Abundance

However, Steenhuisen cautioned that the success story of this bumper crop hides a difficult financial reality. Many producers, he explained, are under a severe “financial squeeze” driven by falling commodity prices due to market oversupply, coupled with rising production costs for fertiliser, fuel, machinery, and labour.

“When the money you get from selling your crop is low, but the cost of growing it is high, the financial consequence is immediate: your profit margins are severely squeezed or worse, wiped out,” Steenhuisen warned.

He also drew attention to the plight of wheat producers, who are battling to remain competitive under rigid policy and regulatory frameworks. Losing local wheat farmers, he cautioned, could have significant downstream effects for consumers. “If we lose domestic wheat producers, South African consumers could pay an additional R643 million just to maintain the current quality of bread on the table,” he revealed.

Global Parallels and Shared Challenges

Steenhuisen drew parallels between the struggles of South African farmers and those abroad, noting that falling grain prices and rising input costs are part of a global agricultural crisis. Referring to the situation in Minnesota, USA, he said: “The example from Minnesota shows clearly that high production volume is worthless if prices are too low to cover the cost of production. We feel your pain because it’s a global problem.”

Government’s Plan to Strengthen Competitiveness

In response to these challenges, the Minister outlined a range of government interventions aimed at bolstering the agricultural sector’s resilience and long-term sustainability. Key focus areas include:

Improving access to advanced breeding technologies to enhance crop yield, pest resistance, and climate adaptability.

Attracting local and foreign investment in agricultural innovation, supported by research partnerships with the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) and global agritech companies such as Syngenta.

Streamlining logistics and reducing bottlenecks across local, provincial, and national levels to improve market access.

Expanding international trade opportunities through bilateral agreements that prioritise South African exports.

Cutting regulatory red tape to create a more business-friendly environment for producers and agribusinesses.

“These priorities align strongly with the goals of the Agriculture and Agro-Processing Master Plan (AAMP), which remains our shared roadmap for growth and competitiveness in the sector,” Steenhuisen said.

Agriculture as a Strategic National Asset

The Minister reaffirmed that agriculture remains one of South Africa’s most strategic national assets, not only for food security but also for its critical role in rural livelihoods and economic development. He assured grain producers that the government remains committed to working hand-in-hand with the sector to overcome structural and financial challenges.

“We will work with you, not above you, to ensure that South African grain remains among the most respected in the world. Let us keep the spirit of partnership alive, because together we can weather any storm and secure a future that is both profitable and proudly South African,” Steenhuisen said.

Looking Ahead

Industry experts and stakeholders attending the awards echoed the Minister’s sentiments, applauding the record harvest while urging policy reform to cushion farmers from market volatility. Grain SA representatives called for a review of input tariffs, better credit access, and enhanced crop insurance schemes to protect producers from financial shocks and climatic risks.

The record-breaking harvest, though cause for celebration, underscores the dual challenge of abundance and adversity — a reminder that sustainable agricultural growth depends not just on production, but also on fair pricing, innovation, and resilient policy frameworks.