Fake Army Personnel Busted in Mathura: Theft Scam Uncovered

Rajan Gupta was arrested at Mathura Cantt railway station for impersonating an army personnel and stealing passengers' belongings. Using a fake Agniveer identity, he targeted sleeping passengers in trains for six months. Police seized fake IDs, army attire, and stolen items from him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Rajan Gupta was arrested at Mathura Cantt railway station after being caught impersonating an army personnel under the Agniveer scheme and stealing from unsuspecting train passengers.

The accused, hailing from Jorawar village in Amethi district, had been living near Kheria Mor for six months, posing as a soldier stationed at the Red Fort in Agra. His deceitful activities were brought to light by a vigilant police team.

Gupta, masked in army attire and armed with counterfeit Agniveer identity cards, prowled train platforms for targets at Mathura. His arrest led to the discovery of multiple fake IDs and stolen belongings, culminating in his imprisonment after a case was filed at Agra Cantt police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

