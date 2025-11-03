West Bengal's Comprehensive Voter Roll Review Set to Begin

As West Bengal gears up for the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal convened a meeting with district magistrates to fine-tune preparations. The meeting emphasized the security of Block Level Officers during their house-to-house visits starting Tuesday.

The officials have been instructed to proceed without fear, aiming for a flawless execution of the review process. The exercise involves a vast network of 80,681 Block Level Officers, supplemented by an additional 14,000 to support the operations, ensuring the enumeration process is smooth and secure.

A staggering 7,66,37,529 enumeration forms have been prepared for the state's 294 Assembly constituencies. From November 4 to December 4, these officers will distribute forms to electors, assisting them through the verification process of details. This initiative marks a significant effort to ensure transparency and accuracy in the electoral rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)