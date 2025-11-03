Left Menu

Tug of War: Battle for Pokrovsk Heats Up in Eastern Ukraine

Russia claims advances in Pokrovsk, Ukraine's logistics hub under siege for over a year. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy reports Russian troop buildup near Dobropillia. Ukraine counters with pressure to divert focus. Both sides report limits to opposing gains amidst complex fighting dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:33 IST
The battle for Pokrovsk, a critical transport and logistics hub in Eastern Ukraine, intensifies as Russian forces claimed advances throughout the city, according to Monday's reports from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy countered these claims, asserting that Kyiv's troops were maintaining their ground. He revealed a buildup of Russian soldiers near Dobropillia, a town recaptured by Ukrainian forces earlier this year, describing the situation as complicated but strategically crucial.

The Ukrainian military confirmed that Russian forces hadn't taken full control of any part of Pokrovsk, with only small group attacks ongoing and no armored vehicles in sight. This ongoing battle, part of a larger conflict stretching over three years, has yet to find resolution in peace talks.

