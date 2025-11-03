The battle for Pokrovsk, a critical transport and logistics hub in Eastern Ukraine, intensifies as Russian forces claimed advances throughout the city, according to Monday's reports from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy countered these claims, asserting that Kyiv's troops were maintaining their ground. He revealed a buildup of Russian soldiers near Dobropillia, a town recaptured by Ukrainian forces earlier this year, describing the situation as complicated but strategically crucial.

The Ukrainian military confirmed that Russian forces hadn't taken full control of any part of Pokrovsk, with only small group attacks ongoing and no armored vehicles in sight. This ongoing battle, part of a larger conflict stretching over three years, has yet to find resolution in peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)