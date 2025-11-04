Navigating SNAP: Americans Face Uncertainty Amid Funding Crisis

The administration under President Trump plans to partially fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for November after court orders demanded the government maintain the vital food aid amid a federal shutdown.

Due to the shutdown, the USDA intended to halt payments, impacting one in eight Americans reliant on SNAP. Advocates and state officials emphasize the urgency for full funding to prevent widespread food insecurity.

With benefits reduced, many recipients are struggling to stretch their grocery budgets, turning to food banks for support. Courts have urged the government to explore additional funding avenues, highlighting the critical nature of prompt financial relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)