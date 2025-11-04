Navigating SNAP: Americans Face Uncertainty Amid Funding Crisis
The Trump administration will partially fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in November, following court rulings. With reduced benefits, millions of Americans face uncertainty and rely increasingly on food banks. The USDA cites limited emergency funds, but state officials and food justice groups call for full funding.
- Country:
- United States
The administration under President Trump plans to partially fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for November after court orders demanded the government maintain the vital food aid amid a federal shutdown.
Due to the shutdown, the USDA intended to halt payments, impacting one in eight Americans reliant on SNAP. Advocates and state officials emphasize the urgency for full funding to prevent widespread food insecurity.
With benefits reduced, many recipients are struggling to stretch their grocery budgets, turning to food banks for support. Courts have urged the government to explore additional funding avenues, highlighting the critical nature of prompt financial relief.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
USDA Scrambles to Partially Fund SNAP Amid Government Shutdown
USDA Allocates Contingency Funds for Food Aid Amid Court Ruling
Court Orders Trump Administration to Ensure SNAP Benefits Amid Ongoing Shutdown
Judges Block Trump Administration's SNAP Suspension Amid Shutdown
Federal Court Orders Trump Administration to Deliver SNAP Benefits Amid Shutdown