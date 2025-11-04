Left Menu

Navigating SNAP: Americans Face Uncertainty Amid Funding Crisis

The Trump administration will partially fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in November, following court rulings. With reduced benefits, millions of Americans face uncertainty and rely increasingly on food banks. The USDA cites limited emergency funds, but state officials and food justice groups call for full funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 02:49 IST
Navigating SNAP: Americans Face Uncertainty Amid Funding Crisis
  • Country:
  • United States

The administration under President Trump plans to partially fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for November after court orders demanded the government maintain the vital food aid amid a federal shutdown.

Due to the shutdown, the USDA intended to halt payments, impacting one in eight Americans reliant on SNAP. Advocates and state officials emphasize the urgency for full funding to prevent widespread food insecurity.

With benefits reduced, many recipients are struggling to stretch their grocery budgets, turning to food banks for support. Courts have urged the government to explore additional funding avenues, highlighting the critical nature of prompt financial relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025