Long Battle: From Life Sentence to Immigration Detention

Subramanyam Vedam, a Pennsylvania man wrongfully imprisoned for decades, faces potential deportation due to an old drug conviction. Two courts have stayed his deportation while appeals are considered. Vedam, who arrived in the US legally as a child, was released after his murder conviction was overturned.

Updated: 04-11-2025 03:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 03:09 IST
  • United States

Two separate courts have intervened to prevent the deportation of Subramanyam Vedam, a 64-year-old Pennsylvania man, whose murder conviction was overturned after spending over four decades in prison.

Currently held at an immigration center in Louisiana, Vedam was ordered by an immigration judge to remain in the US while his appeal is pending for review. His legal team has argued that the significant time he spent wrongfully imprisoned should eclipse past drug-related charges from his youth.

While the Department of Homeland Security maintains that the drug charges warrant deportation, Vedam's family remains hopeful that the Board of Immigration Appeals will recognize the potential injustice in deporting a man who has lived in the US since infancy.

