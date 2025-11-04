Diplomatic Break: Peru Cuts Ties With Mexico Over Asylum Issue

In a significant diplomatic move, Peru announced on Monday its decision to sever diplomatic relations with Mexico. The decision follows Mexico's commencement of an asylum process for Peru's former Prime Minister, Betssy Chavez.

Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela expressed discontent, labeling Mexico's action as an "unfriendly act." The rift stems from Chavez's association with ousted President Pedro Castillo, who was removed and arrested in 2022 after attempting to dissolve Congress.

This development marks a deepening of tensions between the two nations, highlighting the complex political repercussions following Castillo's controversial exit.