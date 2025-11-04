Left Menu

The Legacy of George Banks: A Notorious Chapter in American Crime History

George Banks, infamous for his mass murder in 1982, has passed away at age 83 from kidney cancer. Convicted of murdering 13 people, including his children, he embarked on a killing spree fueled by delusions and personal demons. Banks' case remains a haunting episode in criminal history.

Updated: 04-11-2025 03:44 IST
George Banks, one of America's most notorious mass murderers, has died at the age of 83. The announcement came from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, confirming that Banks passed away on Sunday due to complications from kidney cancer.

Banks, who had been behind bars since 1982, was responsible for the death of 13 people, including some of his own children, during what was described as one of the most heinous rampages in U.S. history. The violent outbreak unfolded in Wilkes-Barre where Banks, under the influence of alcohol and armed with an AR-15, committed these atrocious acts.

Initially sentenced to death, Banks' execution was stayed under claims of mental incompetence, a decision that provoked public debate. During his trial, Banks offered various justifications for his actions, including protection against racial discrimination, and openly disputed his legal counsel. His death closes a dark chapter, but the scars of his actions linger on.

