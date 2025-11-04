Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Medieval Tower Collapses in Rome

A Romanian worker died after being trapped under rubble for hours following the collapse of Rome's Torre dei Conti. The medieval tower suffered two collapses, injuring several workers. Once a city hall, the tower was under renovation to become a museum and conference space, funded by the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 05:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 05:48 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Medieval Tower Collapses in Rome

A Romanian worker tragically lost his life after being trapped under rubble for several hours when Rome's medieval Torre dei Conti partially collapsed. The incident unfolded on Monday, with local media confirming his death later the same day.

Emergency services swiftly rescued the man and transported him to the hospital, but his severe condition led to an unfortunate outcome, as previously noted by Rome police chief Lamberto Giannini. The tower, near the Colosseum, saw large sections collapse twice, as captured on social media and by Reuters.

Originally built by 13th-century Pope Innocent III, the tower was undergoing an EU-funded renovation project. Its structural integrity was compromised, resulting in several injuries among workers, one serious. Authorities have seized the site as a precaution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025