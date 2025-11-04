Tragedy Strikes as Medieval Tower Collapses in Rome

A Romanian worker tragically lost his life after being trapped under rubble for several hours when Rome's medieval Torre dei Conti partially collapsed. The incident unfolded on Monday, with local media confirming his death later the same day.

Emergency services swiftly rescued the man and transported him to the hospital, but his severe condition led to an unfortunate outcome, as previously noted by Rome police chief Lamberto Giannini. The tower, near the Colosseum, saw large sections collapse twice, as captured on social media and by Reuters.

Originally built by 13th-century Pope Innocent III, the tower was undergoing an EU-funded renovation project. Its structural integrity was compromised, resulting in several injuries among workers, one serious. Authorities have seized the site as a precaution.

(With inputs from agencies.)