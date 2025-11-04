Left Menu

Diplomatic Divide: Peru Severs Ties with Mexico Over Chavez Asylum

Peru has cut diplomatic relations with Mexico due to Mexico's granting of asylum to former Peruvian Prime Minister Betssy Chavez, who faces allegations of rebellion. This move escalates existing tensions, with accusations of interference in Peru's internal affairs, and legal proceedings against Chavez are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 04-11-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 06:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Peru

In a significant diplomatic move, Peru has officially severed its relations with Mexico following Mexico's decision to grant asylum to former Peruvian Prime Minister Betssy Chavez. Chavez is currently under investigation for her alleged involvement in a rebellion attempt in 2022.

The Peruvian Foreign Minister, Hugo de Zela, condemned Mexico's asylum decision, labeling it an "unfriendly act" that exacerbates existing strains between the two nations. The Peruvian government has accused Mexico of interfering in its internal affairs repeatedly.

Authorities claim that Chavez was involved in former President Pedro Castillo's unsuccessful attempt to dissolve Parliament and declare a state of emergency. As legal proceedings against Chavez unfold, Peru is seeking a 25-year prison sentence for her alleged role as an accomplice in the attempted coup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

