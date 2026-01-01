Independent Uprising: Party Loyalty in Question as BJP Faces Rebellion

In Nagpur, a wave of rebellion hits the BJP ahead of the municipal elections. Long-time party loyalists, denied tickets, are challenging the party by running as independent candidates. This dissent reflects growing discontent within the party ranks, as loyal workers feel sidelined in favor of newcomers and outsiders.

Among the notable rebels is Vinayak Dehankar, a dedicated party worker who has resigned to contest independently. His decision has sparked a family debate, with his wife Archana Dehankar, also a BJP official, opposing his move while temporarily relocating to avoid further conflict over the issue.

Similarly, seasoned leader Sunil Agrawal and around 80 other BJP workers, disgruntled by not receiving tickets, have opted to run independently or resign. As the elections approach, the BJP faces an unprecedented challenge in managing its internal turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)