Controversial Changes at the FHFA: Internal Watchdog Ousted Amid Political Influences

The acting inspector general for the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency, Joe Allen, has been removed from his role, according to sources familiar with the situation. This removal comes amid allegations of political interference by the Trump administration, marking a controversial period for the housing regulator.

Under the leadership of Bill Pulte, the FHFA has become more politically active, publicly targeting Trump's political adversaries. This includes launching a hotline to tackle mortgage fraud and filing criminal referrals against certain Trump opponents, actions that have raised concerns about the agency's impartiality.

Allen's termination was communicated by the White House after he attempted to share critical information with prosecutors regarding agency operations. His planned report to Congress about the FHFA's lack of cooperation with his office might have also contributed to his ouster, according to sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)