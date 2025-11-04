U.S.-South Korea Military Alliance: Flexibility Amid Regional Tensions

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized the adaptability of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, potentially extending their operational reach to address regional threats, while reinforcing the core goal of deterring North Korea, during a visit this week.

Hegseth indicated that while combating North Korea remains the primary objective, the flexibility for regional contingencies is under consideration. He spoke alongside South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, highlighting broader threat responses like those involving China's military rise.

Despite South Korea's resistance to altering the U.S. troops' role, both nations are in talks over defense costs, deeper military investments, and enhancing South Korea's defense capabilities, as underscored by President Trump's support for nuclear-powered submarines.

(With inputs from agencies.)