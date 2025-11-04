Left Menu

Arrest Made in Death Threat Case Against MP Ravi Kishan

Ajay Kumar Yadav, from Ludhiana, was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan on the phone. The arrest followed a complaint by the MP’s office after Yadav's drunken call on October 30. Police traced his location via technical surveillance and phone tracking.

Updated: 04-11-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 12:23 IST
Ajay Kumar Yadav has been arrested in Punjab for allegedly threatening the life of Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan. The arrest followed a complaint from the MP's office after the suspect, reportedly inebriated, called on October 30, threatening to shoot Kishan if he visited Bihar.

Police have confirmed Yadav's arrest and identified him as a resident of Ludhiana's Fatehgarh locality. Acting on the complaint, investigations led to Yadav's location through meticulous technical surveillance and phone tracking.

Authorities recovered the mobile phone used in the alleged threat, with Yadav eventually admitting to making the call under the influence of alcohol. He was sent to jail following his court appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

