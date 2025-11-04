Dr Shane Reti Announces New Appointments to Pacific Business and Language Boards

Pacific Peoples Minister Dr Shane Reti has announced a series of new appointments to strengthen the leadership of two key Pacific organisations — the Pacific Business Trust (PBT) and the Centre for Pacific Languages (CPL) — which together play a crucial role in supporting Pacific economic growth, cultural preservation, and community empowerment across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Strengthening Pacific Leadership and Economic Growth

Uluomato’otua Saulaulu Aiono, a highly respected Samoan-Kiwi business leader and Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM), has been appointed Chair of the Pacific Business Trust Board for a three-year term. He will be joined by new board members Nora Swann and Lanuola Moe-Penn, both of whom bring strong experience in entrepreneurship, governance, and community development.

Dr Reti said the new appointments will strengthen the Trust’s capacity to deliver on its mission to empower Pacific entrepreneurs and drive sustainable economic opportunities.

“The Pacific Business Trust and the Centre for Pacific Languages represent two pillars of Pacific progress — one driving economic growth and entrepreneurship, the other safeguarding language and cultural identity, which in turn builds confidence and enhances employment,” said Dr Reti.

New Chair Brings Deep Business and Community Expertise

Mr Aiono is widely recognised for his leadership and contributions to business innovation and Pacific enterprise. As founder and former CEO of CVI Laser Optics and a mentor to emerging entrepreneurs, Aiono brings decades of strategic insight and governance experience to the role. His appointment signals a continued focus on strengthening Pacific businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), through mentorship, innovation, and inclusive growth.

“Ulu brings a unique blend of business acumen, community leadership, and Pacific regional insight,” Dr Reti said. “His experience across both the public and private sectors will be invaluable in helping Pacific businesses thrive in a rapidly changing economic landscape.”

Joining him on the board, Nora Swann — a creative entrepreneur and founder of the Pacific Fusion Fashion Show — has been a strong advocate for Pacific representation in the creative industries. She brings a wealth of experience in business innovation, brand development, and youth entrepreneurship.

Lanuola Moe-Penn, a seasoned governance and education leader, contributes extensive expertise in early childhood education and community engagement. Her leadership has been instrumental in improving access to culturally grounded education for Pacific families.

Dr Reti also extended his gratitude to outgoing Chair Paul Retimanu, acknowledging his pivotal role in strengthening the Trust’s governance and expanding its strategic partnerships.

Reinforcing Cultural Identity Through Language

Alongside the PBT appointments, Dr Reti confirmed new and returning members for the Centre for Pacific Languages Board, the leading national organisation dedicated to the preservation and revitalisation of Pacific languages in Aotearoa.

Eli Tagi and Dr Rae Si’ilata have been reappointed as board members, while Dr Polu Apollo Taito joins as a newly appointed member.

Mr Tagi, a Chartered Accountant and Co-founder of WE Mana, has been instrumental in supporting Pacific entrepreneurs and start-ups through financial literacy and business development initiatives. His expertise in finance and governance continues to strengthen the CPL’s strategic operations.

Dr Rae Si’ilata, a renowned academic at the University of Auckland, is a leading voice in bilingual education and culturally responsive pedagogy. Her research has guided national strategies for strengthening Pacific language education and cultural identity within the schooling system.

Dr Polu Apollo Taito, the newest appointee, brings more than 20 years of experience in governance, leadership, and community service across the fields of health, education, and the New Zealand Army. His diverse experience positions him well to help the Centre expand its reach and impact across Pacific communities.

“Eli is a Chartered Accountant and Co-founder of WE Mana, while Dr Rae is a leading expert in bilingual education and cultural responsiveness,” said Dr Reti. “Dr Polu Apollo Taito is a seasoned governance and community leader with decades of experience. Together, they bring a wealth of expertise and passion for Pacific advancement.”

Dr Reti also acknowledged outgoing board member Dr Jean Mitaera for her valuable contribution, noting her longstanding commitment to Pacific education and community wellbeing.

Investing in Pacific Prosperity and Cultural Empowerment

The dual announcements reflect the Government’s broader commitment to empowering Pacific peoples through economic growth, education, and cultural revitalisation. Both the PBT and CPL have been central to advancing these goals — the Trust through enterprise development and innovation, and the Centre through language preservation, cultural training, and education initiatives.

The Pacific Business Trust continues to deliver high-impact programmes in business mentorship, digital capability, and start-up support, helping hundreds of Pacific-owned enterprises achieve long-term growth and resilience. Meanwhile, the Centre for Pacific Languages plays a critical role in reviving endangered Pacific languages, training teachers, and promoting cultural identity as a foundation for social and economic success.

“These appointments strengthen the leadership of two vital institutions that serve as cornerstones of Pacific achievement,” said Dr Reti. “By supporting both entrepreneurship and cultural identity, we are helping build confident, capable, and future-ready Pacific communities.”

Looking Ahead

The new boards will focus on expanding partnerships, improving accessibility of services, and driving innovation in both business and cultural education. Dr Reti emphasised that Pacific-led organisations will continue to play a central role in New Zealand’s inclusive economic recovery and in delivering the Government’s long-term vision for Pacific prosperity.