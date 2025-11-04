Left Menu

Nonagenarian Found Guilty in Service Tenure Fraud

A 93-year-old former managing director in Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Shafi Banday, has been convicted for forging his birth date to extend his tenure. The Crime Branch Kashmir found he overstayed in service for over seven years, causing financial loss to the state.

A 93-year-old former managing director has been convicted by a court in Jammu and Kashmir for falsifying his birth date to unlawfully extend his service tenure.

The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir successfully proved that Mohammad Shafi Banday fraudulently altered his date of birth from 1932 to 1939, allowing him to overstay by more than seven years.

Conviction was secured after the court established that this deception resulted in wrongful gains for Banday and financial losses for the state, leading to a two-year imprisonment sentence and fine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

