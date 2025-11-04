Nonagenarian Found Guilty in Service Tenure Fraud

A 93-year-old former managing director has been convicted by a court in Jammu and Kashmir for falsifying his birth date to unlawfully extend his service tenure.

The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir successfully proved that Mohammad Shafi Banday fraudulently altered his date of birth from 1932 to 1939, allowing him to overstay by more than seven years.

Conviction was secured after the court established that this deception resulted in wrongful gains for Banday and financial losses for the state, leading to a two-year imprisonment sentence and fine.

