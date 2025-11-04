Tragedy Strikes: Fire Erupts at Iranian Oil Refinery

A fire erupted at an oil refinery in the Jannatabad Industrial Estate, located in Iran's Semnan province, resulting in at least one fatality and three injuries, according to state media reports on Tuesday.

Firefighting teams are striving to gain control over the blaze, with officials yet to disclose the cause of the incident, which remains under investigation.

The tragic event underscores the inherent dangers associated with industrial operations, given the volatility of materials handled in such facilities, and renews focus on safety protocols and emergency response strategies.