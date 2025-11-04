Left Menu

Hunger Strike Highlights Demands on Suspected Nord Stream Saboteur

A Ukrainian man suspected of orchestrating the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline sabotage is on a hunger strike in Italy, demanding basic rights in prison. He awaits a decision by Italy's top court regarding his extradition to Germany, while his lawyer urges improved prison conditions consistent with legal standards.

Hunger Strike Highlights Demands on Suspected Nord Stream Saboteur
  Italy

A suspect linked to the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline sabotage has initiated a hunger strike, demanding his rights within the Italian prison system, his lawyer revealed. Identified only as Serhii K. due to privacy laws in Germany, this Ukrainian national is at the center of a high-profile legal tussle.

An Italian appeals court had ordered Serhii K.'s transfer to Germany last month. However, he remains in a high-security facility awaiting a decision from the Court of Cassation, Italy's highest judicial body, with the lawyer pushing for improved treatment and adherence to legal standards.

Arrested in August near Rimini on Germany's warrant, Serhii K. denies involvement in the pipeline explosions, which severely disrupted Russian gas supplies to Europe. As this affects regional energy stability, the demand for justice and transparent processes gains international traction.

