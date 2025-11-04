Echoes of Gold: The Forgotten Dreams of Serra Pelada

Lucindo Lima sings with a voice that belies his 72 years, lamenting the wealth never found at Serra Pelada, Brazil's legendary gold mine. Known for the 1980s gold rush captured by late photographer Sebastiao Salgado, Serra Pelada remains a symbol of unattained riches.

As Para prepares to host the COP30 climate talks, the disparity grows between major mining firms like Vale and illegal artisanal miners, or 'garimpeiros'. The iron-ore giant Vale utilizes advanced technologies, while illegal miners face perilous conditions in their quest for gold.

Despite environmental decline, hope endures at Serra Pelada, where miners like Cicero Pereira Ribeiro remain drawn to the promise of fortune. Meanwhile, major companies pledge environmental preservation, contrasting with the continued illicit activities challenging the Amazon's future.

