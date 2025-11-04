Left Menu

Echoes of Gold: The Forgotten Dreams of Serra Pelada

Lucindo Lima sings of lost riches in Brazil's Serra Pelada, once a site of a 1980s gold rush. While major firms like Vale thrive using advanced technology, illegal mining persists. Serra Pelada still holds onto hope, echoing dreams of past glories, amid environmental devastation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:36 IST
Echoes of Gold: The Forgotten Dreams of Serra Pelada
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lucindo Lima sings with a voice that belies his 72 years, lamenting the wealth never found at Serra Pelada, Brazil's legendary gold mine. Known for the 1980s gold rush captured by late photographer Sebastiao Salgado, Serra Pelada remains a symbol of unattained riches.

As Para prepares to host the COP30 climate talks, the disparity grows between major mining firms like Vale and illegal artisanal miners, or 'garimpeiros'. The iron-ore giant Vale utilizes advanced technologies, while illegal miners face perilous conditions in their quest for gold.

Despite environmental decline, hope endures at Serra Pelada, where miners like Cicero Pereira Ribeiro remain drawn to the promise of fortune. Meanwhile, major companies pledge environmental preservation, contrasting with the continued illicit activities challenging the Amazon's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025