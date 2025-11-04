Left Menu

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Applauds Kharga Corps for Exemplary Performance

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited the Kharga Corps in Ambala, reviewed its operational readiness, and praised its performance during Operation Sindoor. He was briefed on initiatives enhancing combat readiness and integrating technology, and discussed subjects like drone innovations, logistics, veteran outreach, and civil-military cooperation.

During a recent visit to the Kharga Corps in Ambala, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi assessed the formation's operational preparedness and lauded its 'exemplary performance' in Operation Sindoor, as per official announcements on Tuesday.

Gen Dwivedi's visit included briefings on initiatives designed to boost combat readiness and incorporate cutting-edge technologies, alongside efforts to bolster inter-agency synergy.

The Army Chief praised the formation's innovations in drone design and technological integration, as well as its outreach endeavors to veterans and families. Discussions also covered the humanitarian project, Operation Rahat, and civil-military fusion for lasting security.

