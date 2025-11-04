Left Menu

Urgent Pleas for Adarsh Behera's Release Amid Sudan Conflict

Adarsh Behera, an Odisha native working in Sudan, has been held hostage by rebels amidst the civil war. His family pleads for government intervention. Despite reassurances, he remains captive, prompting appeals to authorities from Behera's wife and political leaders for his immediate release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:27 IST
Urgent Pleas for Adarsh Behera's Release Amid Sudan Conflict
  • Country:
  • India

The family of Adarsh Behera, an Indian national held hostage by rebels amid Sudan's civil conflict, is anxiously appealing for government intervention to secure his release. Behera, who hails from Odisha, India, has been working in Sudan since 2022.

He was kidnapped last week from Al Fashir while working at Sukarati Plastic Factory. Despite being assured of his release, Behera remains in captivity, having had his mobile and belongings confiscated by his captors. His wife, Susmita, is calling on both state and central governments to take swift action.

Reacting to the situation, Odisha's Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, expressed deep concern and urged immediate intervention from the Indian government and foreign affairs ministry. Local police have already escalated the matter to higher authorities for further discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025