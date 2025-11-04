Urgent Pleas for Adarsh Behera's Release Amid Sudan Conflict
Adarsh Behera, an Odisha native working in Sudan, has been held hostage by rebels amidst the civil war. His family pleads for government intervention. Despite reassurances, he remains captive, prompting appeals to authorities from Behera's wife and political leaders for his immediate release.
- Country:
- India
The family of Adarsh Behera, an Indian national held hostage by rebels amid Sudan's civil conflict, is anxiously appealing for government intervention to secure his release. Behera, who hails from Odisha, India, has been working in Sudan since 2022.
He was kidnapped last week from Al Fashir while working at Sukarati Plastic Factory. Despite being assured of his release, Behera remains in captivity, having had his mobile and belongings confiscated by his captors. His wife, Susmita, is calling on both state and central governments to take swift action.
Reacting to the situation, Odisha's Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, expressed deep concern and urged immediate intervention from the Indian government and foreign affairs ministry. Local police have already escalated the matter to higher authorities for further discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shocking Abduction Plot: Wife Masterminds Husband's Kidnapping for Rs 1 Crore Ransom
Teen Abduction Shocks Maharashtra's Beed District
Rights groups condemn abduction of Sindhi student leader in Karachi
35,000-40,000 cases of abductions took place during RJD regime in Bihar, claims Modi in Muzaffarpur.