Urgent Pleas for Adarsh Behera's Release Amid Sudan Conflict

The family of Adarsh Behera, an Indian national held hostage by rebels amid Sudan's civil conflict, is anxiously appealing for government intervention to secure his release. Behera, who hails from Odisha, India, has been working in Sudan since 2022.

He was kidnapped last week from Al Fashir while working at Sukarati Plastic Factory. Despite being assured of his release, Behera remains in captivity, having had his mobile and belongings confiscated by his captors. His wife, Susmita, is calling on both state and central governments to take swift action.

Reacting to the situation, Odisha's Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, expressed deep concern and urged immediate intervention from the Indian government and foreign affairs ministry. Local police have already escalated the matter to higher authorities for further discussions.

