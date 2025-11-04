President Droupadi Murmu Urges Youth to Serve Nation at Kumaun Univ Convocation

In a momentous celebration of academic excellence and social responsibility, the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, attended the 20th Convocation Ceremony of Kumaun University in Nainital, Uttarakhand, on November 4, 2025. Her presence marked a historic occasion for the university and the region, and her address carried a profound message that connected education with ethical responsibility, national development, and environmental stewardship.

Education as the Pillar of National Progress

Addressing the assembled students, faculty, dignitaries, and guests, the President emphasized that education is not merely a tool for individual success but the cornerstone of nation-building. She highlighted that while academic pursuits develop intellect and skills, true education must also nurture moral strength and character.

“Education should help make us self-reliant and humble,” she said, “and must instill a sense of duty towards the underprivileged and the nation.” Urging students to dedicate their knowledge for the upliftment of society, she described such service as the true form of religion, one that brings fulfillment and inner happiness.

Youth: Catalysts for Viksit Bharat 2047

President Murmu highlighted India’s ambitious goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, coinciding with 100 years of independence. She placed young citizens, especially university graduates, at the heart of this national vision. Calling students the torchbearers of a new India, she emphasized that their role extends beyond campus gates into villages, communities, and national missions.

With India already among the fastest-growing major economies in the world, she noted that the government is introducing bold policy measures to open up new avenues in entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainable development. She encouraged educational institutions to act as facilitators—helping youth identify and leverage these emerging opportunities.

Promoting Research, Innovation, and Multidisciplinary Learning

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the President emphasized the growing need for multidisciplinary education, integrated learning, and cross-sectoral research. She expressed her appreciation for Kumaun University’s commitment to excellence in research and innovation, and its willingness to adapt to modern academic paradigms.

“In today’s complex world, a multidisciplinary approach is essential for impactful research and real-world application of knowledge,” she stated. She voiced confidence that Kumaun University will embrace this approach and contribute to the scientific and intellectual capital of the nation.

Environmental Responsibility and the Legacy of the Himalayas

President Murmu drew special attention to the ecological significance of the Himalayan region. Referring to the Himalayas as life-giving, she reminded the gathering that it is a collective responsibility to conserve and enhance its rich natural resources.

She appreciated the university’s ongoing initiatives in environmental research and conservation, aligning with India’s broader commitment to sustainability and climate action. Given the increasing challenges posed by climate change, she stressed that higher education institutions must be at the forefront of environmental leadership, especially in ecologically sensitive zones like Uttarakhand.

Social Outreach and Community Engagement

Underscoring the social mission of universities, the President urged faculty and students to engage directly with rural communities. She encouraged them to conduct field visits to nearby villages, identify local challenges, and collaborate in finding practical, grassroots solutions.

Such community-centric engagement, she emphasized, is essential for inclusive development and bridges the gap between academic learning and social impact. “Your education must reflect in your contribution to society,” she said, noting that this civic responsibility is as important as academic achievement.

A Spiritual Note: Visit to Naina Devi Temple and Neem Karoli Baba Ashram

Before attending the convocation, President Murmu visited the Naina Devi Temple, a revered Shakti Peeth in Nainital, where she offered prayers. She also visited the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram at Kainchi Dham, a place of spiritual significance that has attracted global figures, including tech leaders and spiritual seekers.

Her visits highlighted the spiritual and cultural richness of Uttarakhand and underscored the need to preserve its heritage alongside scientific and economic development.

A Convocation of Hope and Commitment

The 20th Convocation of Kumaun University, held amidst the scenic beauty of Nainital, was not just a celebration of academic milestones—it became a call to action for the youth of India. With the President’s inspiring words, students were reminded of their larger role in shaping the future of the nation.

The convocation concluded with a renewed sense of purpose among graduates, faculty, and attendees, reinforcing the idea that education is not just a personal journey but a national mission.