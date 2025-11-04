Left Menu

Manhunt Underway for Gunman in Shocking Library Stalking Case

Police are searching for Jatin Mangla, accused of shooting 17-year-old Kanishka in an alleged stalking incident in Faridabad. Kanishka is stable after being wounded on her way home from the library. Mangla had a history of harassment, and police have launched multiple raids to apprehend him.

Updated: 04-11-2025 17:07 IST
A manhunt is underway for Jatin Mangla, accused of shooting 17-year-old Kanishka during a brazen daylight attack in Faridabad. Police report that Mangla allegedly fired at Kanishka, a Class 12 student, as she returned from the library, causing injuries to her shoulder and abdomen.

Mangla, identified from CCTV footage, reportedly has a history of stalking the victim, who remains in stable condition in the hospital. Despite prior warnings and an apology to the family, Mangla continued his harassment. Police have formed four teams to apprehend the 20-year-old suspect.

Kanishka, a science student preparing for JEE exams, and Mangla were both previously members of the same library, where Mangla's behavior led to his membership cancellation. Police continue to conduct raids, striving to bring the accused to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

