Delhi Police Thwarts Planned Targeted Killing by Notorious Gang

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have arrested two prominent members of the notorious Kala Jathedi–Om Parkash gang, effectively thwarting an alleged targeted killing plot. Officials confirmed the suspects were identified as Vinod, 27, and Dhruv, 19, both from Jharoda Kalan in Delhi.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the police intercepted the duo, who were reportedly acting under orders from gang leader Om Parkash, currently held in judicial custody. This move averted a possible violent incident, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police in Dwarka, Ankit Singh.

The authorities recovered two loaded country-made pistols from the suspects, who confessed during interrogation to harboring a personal enmity and planning to eliminate their target with assistance from Om Parkash. Further investigations into their criminal activities are ongoing.