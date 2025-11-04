Left Menu

Delhi Police Thwarts Planned Targeted Killing by Notorious Gang

Delhi Police arrested two members of the Kala Jathedi–Om Parkash gang, preventing an alleged targeted killing. Vinod and Dhruv, instructed by gangster Om Parkash, were intercepted with loaded pistols. The arrest prevented potential violence, and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:15 IST
Delhi Police Thwarts Planned Targeted Killing by Notorious Gang
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have arrested two prominent members of the notorious Kala Jathedi–Om Parkash gang, effectively thwarting an alleged targeted killing plot. Officials confirmed the suspects were identified as Vinod, 27, and Dhruv, 19, both from Jharoda Kalan in Delhi.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the police intercepted the duo, who were reportedly acting under orders from gang leader Om Parkash, currently held in judicial custody. This move averted a possible violent incident, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police in Dwarka, Ankit Singh.

The authorities recovered two loaded country-made pistols from the suspects, who confessed during interrogation to harboring a personal enmity and planning to eliminate their target with assistance from Om Parkash. Further investigations into their criminal activities are ongoing.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025