Supreme Court Clears Path for Biometric Attendance System in Government Offices

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the Biometric Attendance System (BAS) in government offices, dismissing concerns over its legality. The top court ruled in favor of the Centre's 2015 petition, challenging the Orissa High Court's prior decision which had questioned the validity of the system.

Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale concluded that the lack of initial employee consultation does not render the BAS illegal, as the system benefits all stakeholders involved. The ruling reinstates various circulars that initially launched BAS in Odisha's Principal Accountant General's office in 2013.

Both the Centre and employee representatives have now agreed on the benefits of the BAS, aligning to ensure streamlined attendance management in central government offices. The Supreme Court's decision effectively nullifies the prior High Court ruling, allowing BAS implementation to proceed.

