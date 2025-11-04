Left Menu

Supreme Court Clears Path for Biometric Attendance System in Government Offices

The Supreme Court permitted the implementation of the Biometric Attendance System (BAS) in government offices, emphasizing its benefits for all stakeholders. The Court overruled the Orissa High Court's decision, stating that the lack of initial consultation with employees does not make the system's introduction illegal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the Biometric Attendance System (BAS) in government offices, dismissing concerns over its legality. The top court ruled in favor of the Centre's 2015 petition, challenging the Orissa High Court's prior decision which had questioned the validity of the system.

Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale concluded that the lack of initial employee consultation does not render the BAS illegal, as the system benefits all stakeholders involved. The ruling reinstates various circulars that initially launched BAS in Odisha's Principal Accountant General's office in 2013.

Both the Centre and employee representatives have now agreed on the benefits of the BAS, aligning to ensure streamlined attendance management in central government offices. The Supreme Court's decision effectively nullifies the prior High Court ruling, allowing BAS implementation to proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

