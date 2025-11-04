Zelenskiy's Strategic Frontline Visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an unannounced visit to the troops positioned near the contested city of Dobropillia on Tuesday. The visit underscores Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive efforts against Russian forces in the east.

During his visit, President Zelenskiy concentrated on strategies to bolster defense capabilities, particularly emphasizing the expansion of drone production and addressing the logistical needs of various brigades.

He highlighted the significance of learning from the first-hand experiences of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, known as 'Azov,' and other frontline units, to refine combat strategies and enhance operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)