Maharashtra Gears Up for Municipal Council Elections on December 2

The State Election Commissioner of Maharashtra, Dinesh Waghmare, announced the election dates for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats. The polls are scheduled for December 2, with vote counting set for December 3. EVMs will be deployed to facilitate the election of 6,859 members and 288 presidents.

More than 1.7 crore voters, including a significant number of women and reserved category representatives, are set to participate in the election process. The Election Commission has also launched dedicated online platforms for efficient submission of nomination forms and voter verification.

To enhance voter participation, extensive awareness campaigns are in place. The election will adhere to directives from the Supreme Court, ensuring completion by January 31, 2026. The process will respect the model code of conduct, prohibiting any policy decisions that could sway voter opinions during the election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)