Left Menu

Maharashtra Gears Up for Municipal Council Elections on December 2

Maharashtra will hold elections for municipal councils and nagar panchayats on December 2, with results announced on December 3. With over 1.7 crore eligible voters, the election process will be managed through EVMs. An online system has been established for submitting nominations and checking voter information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:57 IST
Maharashtra Gears Up for Municipal Council Elections on December 2
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State Election Commissioner of Maharashtra, Dinesh Waghmare, announced the election dates for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats. The polls are scheduled for December 2, with vote counting set for December 3. EVMs will be deployed to facilitate the election of 6,859 members and 288 presidents.

More than 1.7 crore voters, including a significant number of women and reserved category representatives, are set to participate in the election process. The Election Commission has also launched dedicated online platforms for efficient submission of nomination forms and voter verification.

To enhance voter participation, extensive awareness campaigns are in place. The election will adhere to directives from the Supreme Court, ensuring completion by January 31, 2026. The process will respect the model code of conduct, prohibiting any policy decisions that could sway voter opinions during the election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025