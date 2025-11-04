Left Menu

Outrage in Assam: Young Girl's Ordeal Sparks Community Demand for Justice

A young girl was allegedly gang-raped in Assam's Tinsukia district while returning from school. The incident, which occurred in the Bordubi area, has caused shock and anger among locals. Police have initiated a manhunt for the suspects, while the girl receives medical care at Tinsukia Hospital.

A shocking incident has emerged from Assam's Tinsukia district, where a girl reportedly was gang-raped while returning home from school. The alleged assault took place on Monday afternoon in the Bordubi area, according to police reports.

In a statement, the girl described being attacked by three men who subsequently left her on the roadside. Her family, worried when she did not return home by 2:30 pm, was informed by an e-rickshaw driver around 5 pm about her condition. She was found in a semi-conscious state near a tea garden, exhibiting visible injuries.

With the community demanding swift action, the police immediately responded by sending a team to the site and taking the girl to the hospital. A medical evaluation is pending, while authorities continue their search for the culprits, amid escalating public outrage.

