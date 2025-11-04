Outrage in Assam: Young Girl's Ordeal Sparks Community Demand for Justice
A young girl was allegedly gang-raped in Assam's Tinsukia district while returning from school. The incident, which occurred in the Bordubi area, has caused shock and anger among locals. Police have initiated a manhunt for the suspects, while the girl receives medical care at Tinsukia Hospital.
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident has emerged from Assam's Tinsukia district, where a girl reportedly was gang-raped while returning home from school. The alleged assault took place on Monday afternoon in the Bordubi area, according to police reports.
In a statement, the girl described being attacked by three men who subsequently left her on the roadside. Her family, worried when she did not return home by 2:30 pm, was informed by an e-rickshaw driver around 5 pm about her condition. She was found in a semi-conscious state near a tea garden, exhibiting visible injuries.
With the community demanding swift action, the police immediately responded by sending a team to the site and taking the girl to the hospital. A medical evaluation is pending, while authorities continue their search for the culprits, amid escalating public outrage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Massive Cyber Crime Crackdown in Kerala: Arrests and Revelations
Shefali Shah's Tension Mounts as 'Delhi Crime' Season 3 Nears Release
Huma Qureshi Embraces Dark Role in 'Delhi Crime' Season 3
Yogi Adityanath's Bold Initiative: Fighting Crime, Building Homes
Arrest of Repeat Offender Sparks Renewed Focus on Delhi Crime