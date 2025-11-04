Punjab Police Seize Crores in Tarn Taran Bypoll Crackdown

Amidst the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming Tarn Taran assembly bypoll, the Punjab Police have made significant seizures valued at Rs 57.47 crore, including drugs, cash, and liquor. Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C confirmed the seizures since the code came into effect on October 7.

Authorities in Tarn Taran seized an impressive 51,429.50 litres of liquor, narcotics estimated at Rs 56.67 crore, and more, in a bid to curb illegal activities before the November 11 election. Police efforts are complemented by 24/7 surveillance through checkpoints manned with CCTV.

With 1,92,838 voters in the constituency, police vigilance aims to prevent electoral malpractice. The seat is contested due to AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal's demise in June, with results expected by November 14.

