E-commerce Giants Face Investigation Over Pornography Allegations

Four major e-commerce companies, Shein, Temu, AliExpress, and Wish, are under the microscope in France for allegedly allowing minors access to pornographic content on their platforms. This includes child-like sex dolls found on Shein's marketplace, prompting French Finance Minister Roland Lescure to threaten a nationwide ban.

In response, Shein has committed to fully cooperating with authorities, banning the sale of such items, and sharing pertinent information about vendors and buyers. Similarly, AliExpress confirmed it removed offending listings and vowed to penalize violators of its policies.

The investigation stems from a complaint filed by consumer watchdog DGCCRF, leading to potential criminal charges related to distributing harmful material to minors. Possible penalties include fines of up to 75,000 euros and imprisonment.