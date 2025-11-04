Left Menu

E-commerce Giants Face Investigation Over Pornography Allegations

France is investigating online retailers Shein, Temu, AliExpress, and Wish for allowing access to pornographic content, including child-like sex dolls. The probe follows a watchdog complaint. Shein and AliExpress have removed certain listings and could face significant penalties if found guilty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Four major e-commerce companies, Shein, Temu, AliExpress, and Wish, are under the microscope in France for allegedly allowing minors access to pornographic content on their platforms. This includes child-like sex dolls found on Shein's marketplace, prompting French Finance Minister Roland Lescure to threaten a nationwide ban.

In response, Shein has committed to fully cooperating with authorities, banning the sale of such items, and sharing pertinent information about vendors and buyers. Similarly, AliExpress confirmed it removed offending listings and vowed to penalize violators of its policies.

The investigation stems from a complaint filed by consumer watchdog DGCCRF, leading to potential criminal charges related to distributing harmful material to minors. Possible penalties include fines of up to 75,000 euros and imprisonment.

