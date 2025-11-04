Cyber Fraud Trio Nabbed: Web Series-Inspired Scam Busted

In a significant breakthrough, police have apprehended three individuals allegedly involved in defrauding a man of approximately Rs 22 lakh under a sham investment scheme. The suspects, motivated by crime-themed web series, orchestrated their scheme through an intricate cyber network.

The trio, identified as Prabhat Vajpayee, Mohammad Abas Khan, and Arpit Mishra, targeted unsuspecting investors by creating bogus social media groups offering lucrative stock market advice. Rohit, the complainant, was tricked into a purported 'Direct Market Account' with promises of high returns.

Upon suspecting foul play, further investigation led to the arrest of two suspects from Ghaziabad and Imphal East. Numerous mobile phones, SIM cards, and debit cards were seized. Their associate, Arpit Mishra, was later captured in Siliguri. Efforts continue to unravel the scam's wider network.

