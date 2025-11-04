IAS Officer Talo Potom Granted Bail Amidst Allegations
IAS officer Talo Potom was granted bail in a case involving the alleged abetment of a youth's suicide. The court found insufficient evidence to justify continued detention. Potom was released on bail with conditions to cooperate with the investigation.
An IAS officer, Talo Potom, received bail on Tuesday amid allegations regarding the suicide of a 19-year-old youth. Potom, who faced serious accusations, was released from police custody as the court found the evidence insufficient.
The youth, Gomchu Yekar, was discovered dead on October 24. His suicide note accused Potom and a Rural Works Department engineer of sexual exploitation and harassment. The accusations led to Potom's arrest and judicial custody.
Nevertheless, District Judge Dr Hirendra Kashyap ruled that the evidence didn't establish Potom's involvement in abetment, thus granting him bail under stringent conditions to ensure his cooperation with ongoing investigations.
