Montenegro's Ambitious EU Membership Drive by 2028

Montenegro is accelerating its efforts to join the European Union, with a target to conclude all membership negotiations by the end of 2026, according to Deputy Prime Minister Filip Ivanovic.

Speaking at a Euronews conference focused on EU enlargement in Brussels, Ivanovic declared Montenegro's goal to become the EU's 28th member by 2028. This marks a significant push in the nation's strategic plan, aimed at aligning its policies and standards with the EU.

The Deputy Prime Minister's announcement underscores Montenegro's determination to strengthen its ties with the European bloc, aiming for full membership status and integration within the next few years.

