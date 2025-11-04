Left Menu

Montenegro's Ambitious EU Membership Drive by 2028

Montenegro aims to conclude all negotiations with the European Union by the end of 2026, setting its sights on becoming the 28th member state by 2028. Deputy Prime Minister Filip Ivanovic emphasized this goal at a conference in Brussels, underscoring the nation's commitment to the EU accession process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sarajevo | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:14 IST
Montenegro's Ambitious EU Membership Drive by 2028
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bosnia And Herzegovina

Montenegro is accelerating its efforts to join the European Union, with a target to conclude all membership negotiations by the end of 2026, according to Deputy Prime Minister Filip Ivanovic.

Speaking at a Euronews conference focused on EU enlargement in Brussels, Ivanovic declared Montenegro's goal to become the EU's 28th member by 2028. This marks a significant push in the nation's strategic plan, aimed at aligning its policies and standards with the EU.

The Deputy Prime Minister's announcement underscores Montenegro's determination to strengthen its ties with the European bloc, aiming for full membership status and integration within the next few years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
French Investigations Spotlight Major Online Retailers Over Suspected Rule Breaches

French Investigations Spotlight Major Online Retailers Over Suspected Rule B...

 Global
2
Freedom for French Nationals: Iran's Diplomatic Gesture

Freedom for French Nationals: Iran's Diplomatic Gesture

 France
3
Man Jailed for Harassment on Mumbai Train

Man Jailed for Harassment on Mumbai Train

 India
4
Operation Sindoor: Redefining India's Military Strategy

Operation Sindoor: Redefining India's Military Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025