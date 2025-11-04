Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Showcases India’s Social Development Model at Doha Summit

At the Second World Summit for Social Development, held in Doha, Qatar, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, delivered a compelling message of India’s inclusive and innovation-driven growth story. Addressing the inaugural plenary session and a high-level roundtable, the Minister underlined India’s transformation as a global leader in digital social protection, employment generation, and poverty eradication, underlining the nation’s success in combining economic progress with social justice.

The event brought together over 180 global dignitaries, including heads of government, labour ministers, international organization representatives, and policy experts. India’s participation underscored its commitment to shaping global social policy frameworks through its home-grown digital and welfare innovations.

India’s Inclusive Growth Model: High Growth with High Inclusion

Speaking at the Roundtable on “Strengthening the Three Pillars of Social Development – Poverty Eradication, Full and Productive Employment and Decent Work for All, and Social Inclusion,” Dr. Mandaviya highlighted that India’s development paradigm is deeply rooted in inclusion and empowerment.

“India has demonstrated that a nation can achieve rapid growth while ensuring no one is left behind. Through digital innovation, financial inclusion, and social protection, India has empowered millions,” he said.

The Minister emphasized that India’s economic progress has been accompanied by strong social inclusion, making it a model for the Global South. He detailed how digital governance, simplified labour reforms, and universal access to welfare benefits have become the cornerstones of India’s social transformation.

Key Achievements Underlined at the Global Forum

Dr. Mandaviya presented India’s achievements across the three pillars of social development, outlining a series of quantifiable outcomes that demonstrate transformative policy impact:

Employment Growth: Over 170 million new jobs created between 2016–17 and 2023–24.

Women’s Empowerment: Female labour participation doubled in the same period.

Unemployment Reduction: The national unemployment rate fell from 6% to 3.2%.

Labour Reforms: Consolidation of 29 central labour laws into four simplified Labour Codes to enhance ease of compliance and worker welfare.

Universal Pension Progress: India advancing toward comprehensive pension coverage for all workers.

Digital Delivery of Benefits: India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) enabled welfare delivery to 1.4 billion citizens with transparency and efficiency.

Expanded Social Protection: Coverage surged from 19% in 2015 to 64.3% in 2025, marking one of the fastest expansions globally.

Recognizing these achievements, the International Social Security Association (ISSA) recently honoured India with the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Social Security, acknowledging the country’s leadership in digital social protection and inclusive labour systems.

Global Recognition of India’s Digital and Human Capital Achievements

The Minister emphasized that India’s Digital Public Goods (DPG) framework has been a game-changer in democratizing access to welfare and employment opportunities. Platforms like the National Career Service (NCS) and e-Shram—the world’s largest Aadhaar-verified database of unorganised workers—are now being viewed as models for replication across developing economies.

He stated that these digital tools have not only enhanced the delivery of benefits but also created a foundation for data-driven labour policy and future-ready skills planning, crucial in a fast-evolving global economy.

Strengthening Bilateral and Multilateral Partnerships

On the sidelines of the Summit, Dr. Mandaviya held bilateral and multilateral meetings to deepen international cooperation in labour mobility, social security, and skill development.

1. Bilateral Meeting with Mauritius

Dr. Mandaviya met with the Minister of Labour of Mauritius, discussing new avenues for cooperation in:

Skill development and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)

Labour mobility frameworks and digital labour platforms

Social protection systems and welfare delivery

India reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Mauritius in capacity building and technology transfer, particularly in digital welfare systems and skills data management. The Mauritian side lauded India’s success in expanding social protection coverage and expressed interest in leveraging India’s digital solutions for its workforce development.

2. Meeting with UNESCAP Executive Secretary

The Minister also met Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP). He highlighted India’s long-standing partnership with ESCAP since its inception and its contributions to regional cooperation on disaster resilience, sustainable employment, and social security reforms.

Dr. Mandaviya underscored India’s success in lifting 250 million citizens out of multidimensional poverty in the last decade—a feat made possible by direct benefit transfers, Jan Dhan financial inclusion, and digital governance reforms. He proposed collaboration on cross-border skills recognition standards, especially in green, digital, and care economy sectors, aligning with global sustainable development priorities.

India’s Global Leadership in Social Protection and Skills

Throughout the day, India’s delegation engaged in thematic dialogues and multilateral exchanges, reinforcing India’s role as a thought leader in social protection architecture, skills development, and digital inclusion. The country’s approach—anchored in scalability, transparency, and innovation—was widely recognized as a replicable model for developing nations aiming to align social protection with digital transformation.

Dr. Mandaviya reiterated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India’s policies have consistently linked economic progress with human dignity.

“Rapid and inclusive growth is not a paradox—it is a promise fulfilled through innovation, empowerment, and decisive governance,” he concluded.

A Day of Diplomacy and Vision in Doha

The Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha served as a platform to share best practices, forge partnerships, and define a collective roadmap for equitable global growth. India’s engagements through the day strengthened its bilateral relations, expanded collaboration with UNESCAP, and reaffirmed its leadership narrative in promoting digital social protection, skill enhancement, and inclusive labour markets across the world.

With its combination of human capital, technology, and policy innovation, India continues to emerge as a benchmark nation in aligning social justice with economic development, inspiring a new global vision for inclusive growth.